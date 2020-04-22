|
|
Sammie
Robinson
October 15, 1945-
April 18, 2020
Columbus, GA- Sergeant First Class Retired Sammie Robinson of Columbus transitioned home peacefully Saturday at St. Francis Hospital. He was 74 years of age.
The son of the late Samuel T. and Alice Brown Robinson, Sergeant Robinson was born in Morgan, GA and was a 1963 graduate of the Benjamin Franklin High School in Philadelphia, PA. A United States Army Vietnam Veteran of 28 years, Sergeant Robinson also worked as a Correction's Officer at the Jack T. Rutledge Correctional Institute, retiring also following 22 years of dedicated service. He obtained further studies at Troy State University and was a member of Revelation Baptist Church where he served with the Men's Ministry. He was an avid lover of music of all genre, who was a loving and devoted husband and father. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, James T. McCoin; and three siblings, Charlie, Carrie and Alice R. Robinson.
Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include: his wife of 44 years, Mrs. Lucinda M. Robinson; four daughters, Phoebe Butts, Mary Pryor, Sandra Williams and Samantha Smith; thirteen grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, four brothers, Allen Robinson, Derrick Robinson, Dennis Robinson (Theresa) and Walter Britton (Cordelia); four sisters, Ruby Johnson (Nathaniel), Joanne Robinson, Anna P. Robinson and Annette Robinson; a daughter-in-law, Angela McCoin; devoted friends, the Phillips, Bryant and Jemison Families; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins to include the Hawkins Family; other relatives and friends.
There will be a Private Interment Service held at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 22, 2020