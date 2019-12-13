Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Franchise Missionary Baptist Church
Sammy Parker


1941 - 2019
Sammy Parker Obituary
Sammy
Parker
April 25, 1941-
December 4, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Sammy Parker, 78, of Phenix City, AL, passed Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Franchise Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. Raymond Cochran, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, December 13, 2019 from 1-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Parker was born in Marvyn, Lee County Alabama on April 25, 1941 to the late Adolphus Parker, Sr. and the late Pernola Ingram Parker. He attended Franchise Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his son, Rev. Arthur James Holt Sr. (Janice); grandson, Micah Leviticus Holt; siblings, Lillie Mae Nelson, Johnny (Mae Lois) Parker, Emma Lee Coleman; James (Nadine) Parker, Barbara Jean Coleman, Dianne Parker all of Syracuse, New York; Ingram (Carolyn) Parker, Yolanda Moore both of Phenix City, Alabama and Vanessa Tyson, Columbus, Georgia and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfunreralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 13, 2019
