Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Samuel Hamlett
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
Samuel "Sonny" Hamlett


Samuel "Sonny" Hamlett Obituary
Samuel "Sonny"
Hamlett
February 18, 1953-
March 12, 2019
Columbus, GA-
Samuel "Sonny" Hamlett, 65, of Columbus, GA, passed away on 3/12/19. He was born in Columbus, GA, on 2/18/53. He graduated from Columbus High School and received a BS from GA Tech, at which he was a member of the Chi Pi fraternity. He was married to Sue Ellen Pickenpaugh, of St. Clairsville, OH, on 12/15/73. He owned and operated the United Oil company, a family business located on 13th St., until his retirement. He was an active member of both the Historic District Preservation Society and Rotary. Intelligent, artistic, and athletic, he was passionate about travel and photography, skiing and tennis, fine dining and wines. He loved both GA Tech football and Braves baseball.
He is survived by daughter Christy Cook, son-in-law Brian Cook, grandchildren Max and Eloise Cook, as well as brothers Courtlen Hamlett and Mike Coney. He was pre-deceased by his parents and his beloved wife, Susi.
Visitation will be on Thursday, 3/14/19 at Striffler-Hamby of Columbus at 6 PM. Funeral arrangements will be held at 11 AM, 3/15/19, also at Striffler-Hamby.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the . To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at www.shcolumbus.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 14, 2019
