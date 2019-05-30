Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Denson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Lee Denson Sr.


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Samuel Lee Denson Sr. Obituary
Samuel Lee
Denson, Sr.
March 12, 1943-
May 25, 2019
Eufaula, AL- Mr. Samuel Lee Denson, Sr., 76, of Eufaula, AL passed Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Phenix City, Alabama.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Friday, May 31, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Dave King officiating. Interment will follow in the Peaceful Valley Baptist Church Cemetery, Eufaula, AL. Visitation will be Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 12-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Denson was born March 12, 1943 in Eufaula,AL to the late George R. Morris and the late Tanzie L. Williams. He was a 1962 graduate of T.V. McCoo High School, a graduate of Wallace Community College, and a member of Peaceful Valley Baptist Church in Eufaula, AL.
Survivors include his wife, Mattie Rojean Denson of Eufaula, AL; two sons, Samuel Lee Denson, Jr. (Alicia) of Mableton, GA and Adam Denson (Kea); two brothers, Michael Morris (Bertha) of Crawford, AL and Harrell Holloway of Newark, NJ; three sisters, Lillie Maude Banks (Johnny), Mildred Morris, and Cora Ella Jackson, all of Phenix City, AL; a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now