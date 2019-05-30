|
Samuel Lee
Denson, Sr.
March 12, 1943-
May 25, 2019
Eufaula, AL- Mr. Samuel Lee Denson, Sr., 76, of Eufaula, AL passed Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Phenix City, Alabama.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Friday, May 31, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Dave King officiating. Interment will follow in the Peaceful Valley Baptist Church Cemetery, Eufaula, AL. Visitation will be Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 12-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Denson was born March 12, 1943 in Eufaula,AL to the late George R. Morris and the late Tanzie L. Williams. He was a 1962 graduate of T.V. McCoo High School, a graduate of Wallace Community College, and a member of Peaceful Valley Baptist Church in Eufaula, AL.
Survivors include his wife, Mattie Rojean Denson of Eufaula, AL; two sons, Samuel Lee Denson, Jr. (Alicia) of Mableton, GA and Adam Denson (Kea); two brothers, Michael Morris (Bertha) of Crawford, AL and Harrell Holloway of Newark, NJ; three sisters, Lillie Maude Banks (Johnny), Mildred Morris, and Cora Ella Jackson, all of Phenix City, AL; a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 30, 2019