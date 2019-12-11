Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Gaines Chapel A.M.E Church
Samuel Lee Jones


1952 - 2019
Samuel Lee Jones Obituary
Samuel Lee
Jones
May 8, 1952-
December 5, 2019
Midland, GA- Mr. Samuel Lee Jones, of Midland, GA passed Thursday, December 5, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Gaines Chapel A.M.E Church with Dr. Nathaniel Copeland, pastor, eulogist and Rev. Jesse L. Grooms, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 2-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Jones was born May 8, 1952 in Hatchechubee, AL to the late Samuel L. Jones and the late Daisy L. Jones. He was a 1971 graduate of Central High School, served in the United States Army, worked for Columbus Metra Transit System and retired from West Rock.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela Jones; one son, Christopher Jones; one daughter, Neisha Copeland (Rev. Nathaniel); two sisters, Eva Lyles and Dorothy Haynes; one aunt, Minnie L. Brundige; one uncle, Lacy Bellamy; three nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 11, 2019
