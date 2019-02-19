Home

Samuel Moore Jr.


1963 - 2019
Samuel Moore Jr. Obituary
Samuel
Moore Jr.
June 6, 1963 -
February 13, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Samuel Moore Jr., 55, of Columbus, GA passed Wednesday, February 13, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. EST, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Lambs International Funeral Home with Pastor Rachel Lee, officiating. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. EST prior to the funeral service.
Mr. Moore was born June 6, 1963 in Russell County, AL to the late Samuel Lee Moore, Sr. and the late Annie B. Slaughter. He was a deacon at Riverview Baptist Church for many years until he left to serve in the US Navy.
Survivors include his daughter, Justice Moore of Chicago, IL; sister, Bernadette Moore Johnson of Locust Grove, GA; sister, Patricia Landers; sister, Huberta (Marvin) Dukes of Phenix City, AL; brother, David Slaughter of Columbus, GA; brother, Vaughn Slaughter of Locust Grove, GA; step sister, Willette (Kenneth) Harris of Newport News, VA; step brother, Willie Frank Slaughter Jr., 12 nieces/Nephews, seven great nieces/nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 19, 2019
