Samuel "Papa Jack"

Spivey

May 8, 1933-

April 30, 2019

Phenix City, AL- Samuel "Papa Jack" Spivey, 85, of Phenix City, AL passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, April 30, 2019 in the comfort of his home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am EST on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at First Assembly of God Church with Rev. Barry Danner officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:00 to 8:00 pm EST at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City.

Mr. Spivey was born May 8, 1933 in Blue Springs, AL to the late Albert Spivey and Leona Gulledge Spivey. He was retired from Tom's Foods with 32 years of service. After retirement, he continued to work as a wood craftsman with his wife in their shop where they made many types of wood projects. Jack had a unique skill and eye for their wood pieces and took great pride and joy as they work together. He enjoyed fishing, watching the Atlanta Braves, and the Atlanta Hawks, and he loved the Auburn Tigers, but his greatest joy was sharing and spending time with all his family. He was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Phenix City. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Patsy Gray Spivey, two sons, Gary Spivey, and Michael Spivey, two sisters, Beatrice Holmes, and Millie Egnor, and two brothers, Albert Spivey, and Bob Spivey.

He is survived by loving and devoted wife, Clydie Mae King Spivey, his children, Vicki Broadwater, Theresa Anderson, Kathy Gage and husband John, Barbara DeLong and husband Bruce, Sandra Anglin, Pamela Morgan, and Glenda Sue Carswell and husband Vernon; one sister, Leann Morrison, (21) grandchildren, (32) great grandchildren, and (4) great great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, church family, and many caring friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Columbus Hospice in memory "Papa Jack" Spivey. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary