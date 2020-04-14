|
|
Samuel Woodruff
Matthews
June 4, 1939-
April 7, 2020
Oakwood, TX- Long time Harris County resident, Samuel Woodruff Matthews, lost his battle with bladder cancer on April 7, 2020 at the home of his sister in Oakwood, Texas.
Sam and his wife Jacqueline were married in 1972 in Upatoi, GA and had lived in Harris County since December 1974. They had recently relocated to Texas and were in the process of building a new home close to his sister's home. Sam was surrounded by his wife Jackie, his daughter and son-in-law, Candace and John Higgs, and his sister and brother-in-law, Sudie and Rod Cook.
Sam was a professional welder and was able to develop a process or plan for any situation. Sam was definitely a problem solver and could make anything out of iron. There was no project too small or too large. He retired from Columbus/foundry in January 2002 after completing his career of 30 years.
Sam was born June 4, 1939 in Columbus, Georgia. Sam leaves behind his wife, Jacqueline; his daughter Shelly Hawkins of Columbus Georgia; his daughter and son-in-law Candace and John Higgs of Douglas, Georgia; his sister and brother-in-law, Sudie and Rod Cook of Oakwood, Texas; his brother and sister-in-law Euchee and Dalton Matthews of Alachua, Florida; and 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Rosa and Euchee Woodruff Harp, parents Charlie and Leila Belle Harp Matthews, brother Charles Dallas Matthews, and brother Paul Dixon Matthews.
Sam will be cremated and when the travel ban lifts due to the Coronavirus, his wife and family will have a graveside service where his remains will be buried in the Matthews Family Plot in Parkhill Cemetery, Columbus, Georgia.
Cremation services for Samuel Woodruff Matthews are in care of Rhone Funeral Home, 3900 S. State Highway 19, Palestine, Texas. To leave online condolences, visit www.rhonefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 14, 2020