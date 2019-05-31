|
|
Sandra
Barnes
July 18, 1944-
May 26, 2019
Columbus, GA- Sandra L. Barnes, 74, formerly of Columbus, GA passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Parkhill Cemetery.
Mrs. Barnes was born July 18, 1944 in Tuscaloosa, AL. Sandra graduated from Jordan High School and went on to receive an associate degree from Yuba College in California. She married the late Billy S. Barnes on February 14, 1975. Sandy worked for AFLAC for over twenty years. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and caring for others.
She is survived by two children, Nannette M. Burns of Columbus, GA and Alex and Susan Burns of Red Wing, MN; three grandchildren, Jacob and Steven Burns of Minneapolis, MN and Shelby Huggins of Savannah, GA; one sister, Sharon Rose Mansell of Tennessee.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 4071 Macon Rd., Columbus, GA 31907.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 31, 2019