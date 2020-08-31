1/
Sandra Beck Allen
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Beck
Allen
April 1, 1941-
August 28, 2020
Ellerslie, GA- Sandra Beck Allen, 79, of Ellerslie, GA passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. She was the wife of the late Joseph W. Allen. Sandra was a passionate educator, world traveler, missionary and lover of God and family.
Sandra's passion for education was sparked during her tenure at Berry College in Rome, GA, where she graduated in 1964. She then went on to teach for the Department of Defense Dependent School System for over twenty years in Japan, Bahrain and in Italy among other countries. Sandra's love of travel took her to many places around the world, second only to her love of her home in Georgia and the friends and family she held so dear. Sandra was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Columbus, GA and accompanied the church on several mission trips to Liberia and Honduras.
Sandra is survived by her son, Blayne Allen of Marietta, GA; her daughter, Sandy Allen Formby (Jake) and her three granddaughters, Madelynn, Mary and Mallory Formby, all of Opelika, AL.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Beck and her brother, James Beck.
Graveside services will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Manchester City Cemetery. Flowers and online condolences may be sent to Cox Funeral Home, Manchester, GA at www.coxfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Manchester City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cox Funeral Home-Manchester - Manchester
93 Prather-Barnes Road
Manchester, GA 31816
(706) 846-3110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 30, 2020
So many fond memories of Sandra and our years at Berry College. We shared lots of laughs and fun times. Also loved seeing her at Berry reunions catching up on what had happened from year to year. She brought joy to our world and will be missed
Wayne and Madeline Canady
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved