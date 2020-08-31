Sandra Beck
Allen
April 1, 1941-
August 28, 2020
Ellerslie, GA- Sandra Beck Allen, 79, of Ellerslie, GA passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. She was the wife of the late Joseph W. Allen. Sandra was a passionate educator, world traveler, missionary and lover of God and family.
Sandra's passion for education was sparked during her tenure at Berry College in Rome, GA, where she graduated in 1964. She then went on to teach for the Department of Defense Dependent School System for over twenty years in Japan, Bahrain and in Italy among other countries. Sandra's love of travel took her to many places around the world, second only to her love of her home in Georgia and the friends and family she held so dear. Sandra was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Columbus, GA and accompanied the church on several mission trips to Liberia and Honduras.
Sandra is survived by her son, Blayne Allen of Marietta, GA; her daughter, Sandy Allen Formby (Jake) and her three granddaughters, Madelynn, Mary and Mallory Formby, all of Opelika, AL.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Beck and her brother, James Beck.
Graveside services will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Manchester City Cemetery. Flowers and online condolences may be sent to Cox Funeral Home, Manchester, GA at www.coxfh.com
.