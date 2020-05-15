Sandra Faye Hall
1956 - 2020
Sandra Faye
Hall
February 25, 1956-
May 5, 2020
Columbus, GA- Sandra Faye Hall, 64, transitioned from her life Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at her residence. A Private Memorial Services will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 11:00 am at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA with Bishop Tony Banks, Senior Pastor of Life Changing Church, officiating. Mrs. Hall was born to the late Jessie Mae Richardson Brown and Samuel Brown, Jr. on February 25, 1956 in Columbus, GA. She was a 1975 graduate of Jordan Vocational High School where she was in the band, a majorette and the first black cheerleader. Mrs. Hall retired from Swift Spinning Mills. She was a very creative person, loved writing poetry and her favorite quote was "Don't take no wooden nickels". Mrs. Hall is preceded by her parents and husband, Willie James Hall. She leaves to cherish many beautiful memories a loving and devoted daughter, Jemeka Hall; three sisters, Cynthia Taylor, Rita (Willie) Farley, Shenita B. Short; three grandchildren, Demetrius Daniels, J'Ani Daniels, JaQuan Daniels; a precious great-granddaughter, Nyla Daniels; an uncle, Boycie (Juanita) Richardson; two aunts, Mable Howard, Lula Brown; devoted friends, Cynthia King, Ricky Lucky; a host of other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Memorial service
11:00 AM
At Funeral Home
