More Obituaries for Sandra Williford
Sandra H. Williford


1948 - 2020
Sandra H. Williford Obituary
Sandra H.
Williford
July 29, 1948-
March 30, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Sandra Hollis Williford of Columbus transitioned home Monday at Columbus Hospice. She was 71 years of age.
The daughter of the late Meldon, Sr. and Marie Washington Hollis, Mrs. Williford was born in Columbus, GA and was a 1966 graduate of the William H. Spencer High School. She obtained a Nursing degree from Southern Union University and was employed as a Registered Nurse at Martin Army Community Hospital, retiring after 30 years of dedicated service. She also served with the Nursing Services at the Muscogee County Prison. Mrs. Williford was a member of Carver Heights Presbyterian Church.
Other than her parents, Mrs. Williford was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Hollis. Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include her husband of 34 years, SFC Harold Williford, Jr.; three children, Sonja Hollis-Roberts, Deidre Mansfield and Harold Williford, III (Candice); three grandchildren, Brianna Holmes, A'niya Williford and Kristina Williford; five brothers, Meldon Hollis, Jr. (Jenetha), Virgil Hollis (Thomasina), Cary Hollis (Debra), Michael Hollis (Yvonne) and Kenneth Hollis; two sisters, Geraldine Plummer and Laverne Franks (George); a brother in law, Clarence Williford; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A private family entombment will be conducted. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 2, 2020
