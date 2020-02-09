Home

McMullen Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Sandra Robinson Averett


1939 - 2020
Columbus, GA- The funeral service of Sandra Robinson Averett, 80 of Columbus, GA., who died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, was conducted Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory with private interment in Parkhill Cemetery. Pastor Judy Hay officiated.
A native of Columbus, GA., Ms. Averett was born Dec. 9, 1939 daughter of the late Frank A. Robinson and Frances Layfield Robinson. She managed Indy's Restaurant for many years and was a former member of St. Mark United Methodist Church. She was very family oriented and loved to dance, doing the Shag and the Bop. She also loved to travel.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Frances Robinson Kilgore and her brother Frank Robinson. She is survived by her son Henry "Butch Averett (Kathy) of Columbus, GA., her sister Barbara Borchert (Bob) of Columbus, GA., two brothers J. Mike Robinson (Barbara), of Columbus, GA and Tom Robinson (Vicki) of Snellville, GA., sister-in-law Eva Robinson, Columbus, GA. and brother-in-law Jerry Averett (Becky), two grandchildren Jeremy Mathis (Mandy) and Wesley Mathis (Ashley), five great-grandchildren , numerous nieces and nephews and a special friend Arthur Pearson.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring, please make donations to John B. Amos Cancer, 1831 5th Ave., Columbus, GA 31904.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www,mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 9, 2020
