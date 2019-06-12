Home

Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
Sandra Snowden
Kuntz
March 29, 1946 -
June 10, 2019
Columbus, GA- Sandra Snowden Kuntz, 73 of Columbus, Georgia passed away on June 10, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House surrounded by her loving family.
A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM in Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby. Burial will follow in Parkhill Cemetery. Family will visit with friends Wednesday evening at Striffler-Hamby from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
Sandra Snowden Kuntz was born on March 29, 1946 in Meridian, Mississippi to the late Thomas L. Snowden and Helen Chisolm Snowden. After moving to the Columbus area she married her Baker High School sweetheart, Michael L. Kuntz. She was a homemaker, Sandra loved her family. She participated in all activities where her sons and grandsons were involved with, never missing out. Sandra was a joy to be around, she never met a stranger, if you were you were soon to be a friend. She was loved by all who knew her and she will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Michael L. Kuntz; sons: Jeff Kuntz and his wife Amy, and Brian Kuntz; grandsons: Brandon Kuntz and Trenton Kuntz and his wife Sharon; and other family members.
The family of Sandra S. Kuntz would like to send a special thank you to the Staff of Columbus Hospice for their loving care of Sandra.
Please visit www.shcolumbus.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 12, 2019
