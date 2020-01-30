|
|
Sandra T.
Clark
January 10, 1948-
January 26, 2020
Hamilton, GA- Sandra Gail Thomason Clark, age 72, of Hamilton, GA, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. The family will hold a visitation for family and friends on Thursday, January 30, 2019 at 10:00 am until 10:50 am, at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary: funeral services will follow at 11:00 am. Burial will be in the Parkhill Cemetery.
Sandra was born on January 10, 1948, in Columbus, GA; the daughter of Harold Thomason and Sarah Powell Thomason. On June 22, 1964 Sandra married the love of her life Jimmy Clark, they had three children. She was tenacious and was known for her "Never Give Up" attitude. Sandra went through this life with enthusiasm, gusto, passion, and drive that fueled her desire to be the best at everything she set her mind to. She was in the banking industry for over 40 years, she was currently the Vice President/Small Business Lender with BB&T for the past 10 years. Sandra cared about others in our community, she was involved in many community charitable endeavors throughout the Columbus Area. She was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, the Rotary Club, and she was a board member with the United Way. Her greatest love was for her husband, Jimmy, and their children Beth, Paige, and Bo whom she was devoted to and to whom she loved unconditionally.
She is preceded in death by: her daughter, Beth; a sister, Betsy Thomason; a brother, Mark Tomason; and father, Harold Thomason.
Sandra is survived by: her husband, Jimmy; her son, Bo; her daughter Chanlor Paige Clark; grandsons, Chanlor, Luke, Zane, Bode; a sister, Nancy (David) Smarr of Forsyth, GA; and mother, Sarah Frances Powell Gallops all of Columbus.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Clark family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 30, 2020