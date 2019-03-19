Sara Elizabeth

Crews George

December 10, 1936-

March 18, 2019

COLUMBUS, GA- Sara Crews George, 82, of Columbus, GA passed away in the comfort of her home on March 18, 2019. Sara was born December 10, 1936 to Reverend Joseph and Flora James Crews in Mount Green GA.

Both services as well as visitation will take place on March 21, 2019, beginning with a private graveside service attended by family and extended family at Parkhill Cemetery, Columbus GA. A visitation at Evangel Temple in Columbus, GA will take place from 1:30-3:00pm, followed immediately by the Celebration of Life.

In addition to her parents, Sara was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Robert F. George, and her eldest sister, Jean Welch (Rev. Robert). She is survived by her loving daughters, Angela Bacon (Bruce), of Fortson, GA, and Sandra Ivey (Steve), of Brentwood, TN; two sisters, Melba Schley and Wanda Kenney, and four brothers, Charles Crews, MAJ Joseph Crews, USA Retired, Chaplain (COL) Ron Crews, and Jay Crews; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Anne Kennedy (David), Ellen Cobb (Greg), Simon, and Sidney Ivey; three great-grandchildren, who were the joy of her heart, Lucas, Lillian, and Logan Kennedy; many nieces and nephews.

Sara spent her childhood in Georgia and Florida, graduating from high school in Jacksonville, Florida. She married Robert F. George on August 14, 1954, and they had 59 blissful years together. They began their marriage in Columbus, GA, where she was employed by BlueCross BlueShield. Upon moving to Fresno, California and Dallas, Texas, she spent her time raising her daughters and volunteering. In 1970, the family returned to Columbus, where Sara was employed by the American Cancer Society and a local oral surgeon.

Sara was passionate about teaching and her thoughts daily centered around Christ and leading others to the Savior for whom she lived her life. In addition to leading and attending multiple Bible studies, Sara spent her time pouring into the community in various ministries, including 15 years of volunteering with Columbus Hospice, and 5+ years of volunteering with Mercy Med of Columbus. Sara, along with her late husband, Robert, devoted many years ministering to Chinese students in both China and America. For the last 4 years, Sara has called Spring Harbor her home. There she developed many new friendships and well as enriched existing friendships. Sara continued her ministry there by continuously visiting and praying with other residence. Sara was known throughout Spring Harbor for her radiant joy and thankful spirit. Because of her heart for others, many consider her their greatest mentor, best friend, and mother.

Sara will be remembered for her unwavering faith, devotion to her family, and love for her friends. Her daughters will be eternally grateful for the out pouring of love, support, and visits over the past several weeks.

Those who wish to remember Sara in a special way may make a financial contribution in her memory to the George Family Scholarship Fund, benefitting students pursuing degrees at Christian universities. Checks can be made payable to Morningstar International, care of the George Family Scholarship Fund, and sent to PO BOX 1111, Columbus, GA, 31902.

To Sign the online guest registry, or to share a favorite memory, please visit WWW.SHCOLUMBUS.COM. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary