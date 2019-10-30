|
|
Sara Louise
Zachary Yarbrough
December 12, 1942 -
October 28, 2019
Columbus, GA- Sara Louise Zachry Yarbrough, known as Sara Lou to all that knew her, passed in the early morning of October 28, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was a loving mother, daughter and wife and will be missed greatly by all who knew her.
A memorial service will be held at the West Point cemetery on Friday, November 1 at 3:00pm with Reverend Robert Beckum officiating. A celebration of her life will follow at the home of Leslie and Richard Ledyard at 502 Briarcliff Road in West Point, Georgia.
Sara Lou was born on December 12, 1942 to Martha Louise (Wease) and James (Jim) Trammell Zachry. She graduated from West Point High School in 1961 and initially attended Mary Baldwin College before graduating from the University of Georgia in 1965.She was married and lived in LaFayette, Alabama where they raised their three children, William Bismarck Bowling III (Mark), Sarah Bowling Tredo (Beth) and James Zachry Bowling (Jim). In 1981, they moved to her hometown of West Point.
She received her Masters of Education from LaGrange College, taught elementary school in Harris County, developed and managed real estate, had a keen interest in business, technology and investing. Most importantly, she was a devoted and loving mother. Sara Lou married Robert Spence Yarbrough on October 9, 2002 and moved to Columbus, Georgia.
Sara Lou was a passionate woman who loved life and loved her family. She will be remembered for her infectious laugh, smile, and remarkable beauty - both inside and out. Her kindness in the face of all situations made those around her, and especially Rob, love her that much more.
She is survived by her husband, Rob Yarbrough and her children, Mark Bowling, Beth Tredo, and Jim Bowling, Ashley Holt, Hobbs Yarbrough, Spence Yarbrough and John Wade Yarbrough. She is also survived her sixteen grandchildren, and her mother-in-law, Margaret Bickerstaff.
Special appreciation goes to the wonderful team of caregivers… Crystal Mays, Virginia Mays, Teresa Battle, Audrey Felton, Lydia Epp, Melba Smith, Carita Spencer, Eurana Henderson, Lorinda Hardge, Dorothy Pittman and Mary Booker.
Because of her illness which resulted in her being homebound for many years, she was gratefully appreciative of the ministries of St Luke Methodist and First Baptist of Columbus which allowed her to continue to grow and mature in her faith. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to either of these wonderful churches.
To share fond memories and condolences with the family please visit www.shcolumbus.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 30, 2019