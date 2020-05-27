Sara Rebecca
Smith
December 21, 1932-
May 23, 2020
Dothan, AL- Sara Rebecca Smith, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was 87.
In consideration of community health and public safety due to the COVID 19 Virus, graveside services for family and close friends will be held at 11 am EST on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Parkhill Cemetery, Columbus, GA with Rev. Roy White officiating.
Mrs. Smith was born on December 21, 1932 in Taylor, Alabama and moved to Columbus, GA at an early age. She was a homemaker and the widow of Richard Foy Smith. She moved to Dothan in 2014. Mrs. Smith was a wonderful cook and loved to play board games, she enjoyed puzzles especially the word search in the Dothan Eagle. Mexican Train Dominoes was a favorite game as well. Mrs. Smith was a member of Living Grace United Methodist Church in Columbus where she was an active participant. She attended Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Dothan where she was in the Rebecca Kirkland Sunday School Class.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Foy Smith and by her son, Jack Wayne Smith.
Survivors include her daughters, Kathy (Andy) Cyganiewicz, and Janet (Larry) Beaty; her 4 grandchildren, Julie (Gerald) Andrews, Jason (Laura) Smoak, Elizabeth (Robert) Blalock, and Andrew (Brittany) Cyganiewicz; her 11 great-grandchildren; her brother, Jack Hinson; her sister, Patricia Morrow; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of your choice.
Smith
December 21, 1932-
May 23, 2020
Dothan, AL- Sara Rebecca Smith, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was 87.
In consideration of community health and public safety due to the COVID 19 Virus, graveside services for family and close friends will be held at 11 am EST on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Parkhill Cemetery, Columbus, GA with Rev. Roy White officiating.
Mrs. Smith was born on December 21, 1932 in Taylor, Alabama and moved to Columbus, GA at an early age. She was a homemaker and the widow of Richard Foy Smith. She moved to Dothan in 2014. Mrs. Smith was a wonderful cook and loved to play board games, she enjoyed puzzles especially the word search in the Dothan Eagle. Mexican Train Dominoes was a favorite game as well. Mrs. Smith was a member of Living Grace United Methodist Church in Columbus where she was an active participant. She attended Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Dothan where she was in the Rebecca Kirkland Sunday School Class.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Foy Smith and by her son, Jack Wayne Smith.
Survivors include her daughters, Kathy (Andy) Cyganiewicz, and Janet (Larry) Beaty; her 4 grandchildren, Julie (Gerald) Andrews, Jason (Laura) Smoak, Elizabeth (Robert) Blalock, and Andrew (Brittany) Cyganiewicz; her 11 great-grandchildren; her brother, Jack Hinson; her sister, Patricia Morrow; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 27, 2020.