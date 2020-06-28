Sara StatonSingerApril 20, 1937-June 24, 2020Columbus, GA- Sara Staton Singer (83) of Columbus, GA passed away on June 24, 2020 at Columbus Hospice. She was born on April 20, 1937 to Dr. and Mrs. Torrence Ripley Staton (Marian Eisenbrown) in Atlanta, GA. She graduated from Emory University as part of the first inaugural women's class where she met William "Bill" Benton Singer. They married in 1958 and made Lumpkin, GA their home for 60 years. Sara taught school for more than 40 years at Lumpkin Elementary School and Brookstone School and made learning come alive by bringing her students to Stewart County to learn about fossils, flowers, creeks, and farms. She was known for her wildflower gardens, as well as being a well-prepared host and constant community volunteer. Her family knew her for her love of the outdoors, hikes in the North Carolina mountains, crawling through underground passages in Tennessee caves, and when required, using pruning shears to snip the head off a rattlesnake in her garden shortly before a family wedding.Sara and Bill found joy in the finding the first bloodroot of spring in the farm's woods and, with her dear friend, Rhoda, enjoy the mountain laurel at Shady Grove. She loved people. She stayed in touch with her dear Emory friends each year and made meaningful connections with her students, family and friends. She was a leader. She served Lumpkin and Stewart County working on historic preservation, beautification and educational opportunities, including acting as a founding member of both the Stewart County Historical Commission and Historic Westville, Inc.Sara is survived by her sister, Deborah Staton Cook (Mrs. Sid) and her four children and their spouses, Rip and Linda Singer (Columbus), Mary Deborah and Gary Bruce (Columbus), Marian and Michael Rose (Wellfleet, MA), and Julian Singer and Chandler Collins (Columbus). Her grandchildren include Will Singer (Molly), Tory Singer (Casey), Sara Carolyn Bruce, Benton Bruce, Garrett Rose, Neilly Rose, Evie Rose, James Rose, Wes Bruer, and Warren Bruer. She also is survived by her sisters-in-law, Mrs. Fred (Jeanne) Singer and Mrs. Buck (Dot) Singer, many nieces and nephews whom she loved, and her dear friend Rhoda Ingram Averett.She is predeceased by her husband, Bill, and by her parents, Dr. and Mrs. Torrence Ripley Staton, and by her aunt and uncle, Mr. and Mrs. (Nora McNeil) Theodore Logine Staton. Sara loved her family and we loved her.Due to the current Covid-19 crisis and with a desire to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible, Sara's funeral will be attended by family only. The family so wishes that we could be with everyone who loved and will miss Sara, to share your stories, and fellowship. Should you wish to make a donation in her memory, two organizations that were meaningful to Sara were the Lumpkin United Methodist Church (P.O. Box 188 Lumpkin, GA 31815) and Historic Westville, Inc. (3557 S Lumpkin Rd, Columbus, GA 31903). Funds donated to the Sara Singer Memorial Fund at Westville will be designated to relocate the Potter's Shop from Lumpkin to the new Columbus facility.