Sarah B.
Gentry
October 24, 1933-
December 2, 2019
Columbus, GA- A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the Mill Room at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Macon Road in Columbus with Pastor Matt Stephens officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A private interment will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery in Catalpa, Pike County, Alabama.
Sarah was born on October 24, 1933 in Banks, Alabama to the late Claude B. Windham and Sarah Emma "Dixie" Meadows Windham. She attended Pike County Schools at Banks before moving to Columbus, GA where she began working at Sunshine Biscuits and from where she eventually retired after 41 years. Sarah was a hard-working woman. Soon after retirement she went to work at The Brass House in Columbus where she graciously served customers for the next ten years.
In 1974, Sarah professed her faith in Jesus Christ through Baptism at Calvary Church in Columbus, Georgia and where she was a life-long church member. She was a dedicated volunteer for several organizations in the area to include March of Dimes and the St. Francis Women's Auxiliary.
She was a highly skilled seamstress, loved gardening, adored flowers, and her favorite hobby was collecting anything frogs.
Other than her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by one daughter, Carolyn Helms Norris; two sisters, Burma Windham Smith and Ruby Windham Duncan; two brothers, Bennie Windham and William Windham; one grandson, Donavan Gentry; one precious Chihuahua, Dixie.
Sarah is survived by one sister, Mildred DeVane of Americus, GA; one daughter, Teresa Tidwell of Columbus, GA and one son Tory (Melanie) also of Columbus, GA; five grandchildren, Lisa Deason (Drew), Eric Payne (Katie), Sage Norris (Danielle), Lily-Ann Gentry, and Zayden Gentry; seven great-grandchildren, Caleb Yon (Charla), Hunter Deason, Ethan Payne, Lilly Payne, Parker Norris, Paxton Norris, and Paisley Norris; three great-great-grandchildren, EmmaLeigh Grace Croom, Jeffery Laine Yon, and Charles Luke Yon; her beloved canine and best friend, Emma, several nieces and nephews, and a whole lot of life-long friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 6, 2019