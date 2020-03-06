|
|
Sarah
Daniels
December 4, 1959-
March 3, 2020
Columbus, GA- Ms. Sarah Denise Daniels, 60, of Columbus, GA passed Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. EST, Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Faith Worship Center International, 5303 Miller Road, Columbus, GA with Bishop Michael Grant, Jr., pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Daniels was born December 4, 1959 in Columbia, South Carolina to the late Sarah Ruth Steele. She attended the Richland County School System in Columbia, South Carolina, was an Elder at Faith Worship Center International and was employed by Dilliard's Department Store.
Survivors include her daughter, Sundy (Darryl) Douglas of Columbus, Georgia; sisters, Sallie A. Aye and Caretta Gladden both of Columbia, South Carolina; brother, Thomas Steele of Columbia, South Carolina; three grandchildren; one great granddaughter and host of church family, co-workers, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2020