Sarah Delilah McKemie Slaughter
October 5, 1937 - November 8, 2020
Leesburg, Georgia - Sarah Delilah McKemie Slaughter, 83, of Lee County, GA died November 8, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 with visitation at 10:00 at The Church at the Groves, Leesburg, GA. Rev. Chris Pollock, Rev. Ben Steffens and Rev. Watson McKemie will officiate. Interment will follow at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery in Randolph County, GA. Those in attendance, will please observe social distancing.
Ms. Slaughter was born on October 5, 1937 to the late Greene Watson McKemie, Sr. and Sarah McChargue McKemie in Cuthbert, GA. She grew up in Columbus, GA and graduated from Jordan High School in 1955. Ms. Slaughter moved to Albany, GA in the early 1960's where she was a homemaker, was employed with Alfa Insurance Company and retired from the Beltone Hearing Center. She was a member of The Church at the Groves. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandson.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Tony Everett of Lee County, GA, a brother, Rev. G. Watson McKemie, Jr. and his wife, Liz, of Columbus, GA, two grandchildren, Andrew Everett and his fiance Jessica Chellevold of Augusta, GA and Jessi Hatcher and her husband, Hunter, of Albany, GA, a great-grandchild, Wyatt Hatcher, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Ms. Slaughter to the Southwest Georgia Council on Aging, Meals on Wheels, 335 W. Society Ave., Albany, GA, 31701.
