Home

POWERED BY

Services
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Blessed Assurance Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Ashe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah E. Ashe


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah E. Ashe Obituary
Sarah E.
Ashe
September 3, 1922-
September 9, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Sarah E. Ashe transitioned home peacefully Monday at her residence. She was blessed to celebrate 97 wonderful years with her family.
Survivors include: her children, Bernice Wright, Apostle Sherry Method, Senator Gladys Robinson and Lydia Mullins (Leon); beloved grandchildren, in-laws, other relatives and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Ashe will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Blessed Assurance Baptist Church with interment at Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will begin Friday at 1 p.m. with a Family Hour from 6 til 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Progressive Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Progressive Funeral Home
Download Now