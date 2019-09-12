|
Sarah E.
Ashe
September 3, 1922-
September 9, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Sarah E. Ashe transitioned home peacefully Monday at her residence. She was blessed to celebrate 97 wonderful years with her family.
Survivors include: her children, Bernice Wright, Apostle Sherry Method, Senator Gladys Robinson and Lydia Mullins (Leon); beloved grandchildren, in-laws, other relatives and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Ashe will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Blessed Assurance Baptist Church with interment at Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will begin Friday at 1 p.m. with a Family Hour from 6 til 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Progressive Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 12, 2019