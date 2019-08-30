Home

Reposing
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Saint Ellis Full Gospel Church
5267 US Highway 80 West
Opelika, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Saint Ellis Full Gospel Church
5267 US Highway 80 West
Opelika, GA
View Map
More Obituaries for Sarah Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Jane Walker


1942 - 2019
Sarah Jane Walker Obituary
Sarah Jane
Walker
April 14, 1942-
August 24, 2019
Opelika, Alabama- Funeral service for Sarah Walker, 77, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m. (CST), Saturday, August 31, 2019, Saint Ellis Full Gospel Church, 5267 US Highway 80 West, Opelika, AL 36804 with interment in the church cemetery, Pastor Lillie Smith, Officiating, Apostle James D. Fears, Pastor and Eulogist.
Mrs. Walker, who passed away, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Sacred Heart Hospital in Destin, Florida, was born April 14, 1942 in Russell County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Friday, August 30, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Mrs. Walker will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service.
Survivors include: son, Rickey A. Fears of Miami, FL; nine sisters, Warthena Cox of Killen, TX, EllaRien (Benjamin) Holston of Columbus, GA, Susie Edmond of Midland, GA, Ethel (Henry) Williams of Miami, FL, Jonnie Baker of Columbus, GA, Christine (Charlie) Battle, Salem, AL, Cathy (Harold) Willis of Birmingham, AL, Janice (Nathaniel) Daniel of Phenix City, AL and Margaret (Karthon) Lewis Jr. of Salem, AL; five brothers, Ezekiel (Mary Love) Fears of Seale, AL, Willie (Barbara) Baker of Opelika, AL, James (Mae Vonie) Fears of Opelika, AL, Simpson (Kernether) Baker of Columbia, SC and Ivory (Deborah) Baker of Newnan, GA; aunt, Vera Adkins of Opelika, AL; uncle, Lucius Nelson of New York, NY; two brothers-in-laws, two sisters-in-laws; a host of special nieces, nephews, others relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 30, 2019
