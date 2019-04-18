Home

Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Mariah Baptist Church
Sarah L. Alexander


Sarah L. Alexander
Sarah L. Alexander Obituary
Sarah L.
Alexander
May 12, 1935-
April 12, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Sarah Louise Nelson Alexander transitioned peacefully Friday at Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital. She was 83 years of age.
Born in Russell County, AL, Mrs. Alexander was the daughter of George, Sr. and Pearl Carson Nelson. She was a member of Mt. Mariah Baptist Church in Phenix City, and was a private duty nanny. Other than her parents, Mrs. Alexander was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Herbert L. Alexander, and four siblings, George Nelson, Jr., Essie Thomas, Willie Ferrell and Barbara Thomas.
Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include: four siblings, James Nelson (Elsie), Odessa Evans, Rosa Edmond and Margie Jones; beloved in-laws, Elizabeth Nelson and Hagan J. Thomas; a special niece, Brenda Daniel; two special friends, Clayton Wright and Barbara Lias; a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Alexander will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Mariah Baptist Church with Reverend W. G. Perkins, pastor officiating. The interment will follow in Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, 2 til 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 18, 2019
