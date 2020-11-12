Sarah Lamb
April 27, 1941 - November 7, 2020
Phenix City, Alabama - Mrs. Sarah "Peggy" Lamb, 79, of Phenix City, AL passed Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Columbus, GA. Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. EST, Friday, November 13, 2020 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Smiths Station, AL with Rev. Jeffrey McCauley, pastor, officiating. Visitation is Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Lamb was born April 27, 1941 in Russell County, AL to the late Rev. Jeff Dixon and the late Sarah Key Dixon. She retired from the Muscogee County School District and was a member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Survivors include five children, Jarrell Dixon, Cynthia (Earl) Washington, Rodney Lamb, Carl Lamb, and Dianne Nwalusi; three siblings, Rev. Hovet (Tanglia) Dixon, Sr., Larry (Virginia) Dixon, James Dixon; her grandchildren and a host of other relatives. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com
