1/1
Sarah Lamb
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah Lamb
April 27, 1941 - November 7, 2020
Phenix City, Alabama - Mrs. Sarah "Peggy" Lamb, 79, of Phenix City, AL passed Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Columbus, GA. Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. EST, Friday, November 13, 2020 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Smiths Station, AL with Rev. Jeffrey McCauley, pastor, officiating. Visitation is Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Lamb was born April 27, 1941 in Russell County, AL to the late Rev. Jeff Dixon and the late Sarah Key Dixon. She retired from the Muscogee County School District and was a member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Survivors include five children, Jarrell Dixon, Cynthia (Earl) Washington, Rodney Lamb, Carl Lamb, and Dianne Nwalusi; three siblings, Rev. Hovet (Tanglia) Dixon, Sr., Larry (Virginia) Dixon, James Dixon; her grandchildren and a host of other relatives. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved