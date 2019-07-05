|
|
Sarah Louise
Thomas
November 24, 1938-
June 27,2019
Columbus, GA- Ms. Sarah Louise Thomas, 80, passed Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Gaines Chapel AME Church, 911 Dillingham Street, Phenix City, AL. Rev. Nathaniel M. Copeland, Senior Pastor, will be officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC.,2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Friday, July 5, 2019 from 1:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Ms. Thomas was born November 24, 1938 to the late Gertrude Walker in Phenix City, AL. She loved to bake and cook for her friends and family. Ms. Thomas also was involved in the community. She was preceded by her mother. Ms. Thomas leaves to cherish her precious memories her children, Thomas Smith, Terry Thomas, Freddie Thomas, Daniel Thomas, Vera Turner, Debra Thomas and Angela Hodge; 3 sisters, Gussie Allen, Gertie Williams and Denise Crawford; 10 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 5, 2019