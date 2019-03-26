Sarah

Thomas

October 3, 1926-

March 22, 2019

Columbus, GA- Ms. Sarah Thomas transitioned home Friday in Atlanta, GA surrounded by her family. She was 92 years of age.

The daughter of the late Johnnie Grant and Arthur Thomas, Ms. Thomas was a life long resident of Columbus, GA. She was member of New Bethel AME Church where she served as a Trustee, Stewardess, with the Ushers Ministry and as a Missionary. She was also a member of the International Benevolent Society. She retired following 30 years of dedicated service with Civil Services at the Ft. Benning, GA Commissary. She was preceded in death by two sons, Jeffery Thomas and Huey Nunnally, Jr., a grandson, Ian Nunnally, and her sister, Edna Mullin.

Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include: her loving and devoted daughter, Mrs. Gloria Battles (Tyrone); two grandchildren, Sherie Nunnally and Brandon Battles; a daughter-in-law, Veronica Nunnally; a granddaughter-in-law, Andrea Nunnally; four great grandchildren, Gabriel Nunnally, Isabelle Nunnally, Jessica Nunnally and Elijah Battles; one nephew, Chadwick Sweeper; a host of other relatives and friends to include her loving Church Family.

The Homegoing Celebration for Ms. Thomas will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at New Bethel AME Church with interment at Evergreen Memorial Park. Pastor Mavis Brown will officiate. Visitation is Wednesday, 2 til 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.