Home

POWERED BY

Services
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
New Bethel AME Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Thomas


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sarah Thomas Obituary
Sarah
Thomas
October 3, 1926-
March 22, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ms. Sarah Thomas transitioned home Friday in Atlanta, GA surrounded by her family. She was 92 years of age.
The daughter of the late Johnnie Grant and Arthur Thomas, Ms. Thomas was a life long resident of Columbus, GA. She was member of New Bethel AME Church where she served as a Trustee, Stewardess, with the Ushers Ministry and as a Missionary. She was also a member of the International Benevolent Society. She retired following 30 years of dedicated service with Civil Services at the Ft. Benning, GA Commissary. She was preceded in death by two sons, Jeffery Thomas and Huey Nunnally, Jr., a grandson, Ian Nunnally, and her sister, Edna Mullin.
Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include: her loving and devoted daughter, Mrs. Gloria Battles (Tyrone); two grandchildren, Sherie Nunnally and Brandon Battles; a daughter-in-law, Veronica Nunnally; a granddaughter-in-law, Andrea Nunnally; four great grandchildren, Gabriel Nunnally, Isabelle Nunnally, Jessica Nunnally and Elijah Battles; one nephew, Chadwick Sweeper; a host of other relatives and friends to include her loving Church Family.
The Homegoing Celebration for Ms. Thomas will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at New Bethel AME Church with interment at Evergreen Memorial Park. Pastor Mavis Brown will officiate. Visitation is Wednesday, 2 til 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Progressive Funeral Home
Download Now