Sarah W.

Cook

April 22, 1922-

January 30, 2019

Romulus, MI- Mrs. Sarah Williams Cook, 96, formerly of Columbus, GA. passed Wednesday, January 30, 2019 in Bellville, MI. A Celebration of Life will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at New Providence Baptist Church 5227 14th Avenue Columbus, GA. with Pastor Thaddeus Spencer officiating and Minister Charlotte Walker Eulogist. Interment will follow at Longstreet Baptist Church Cemetery according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC 2919 Hamilton Road Columbus, GA.. Visitation will be today Friday, February 8, 2019 at the funeral home from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Mrs. Cook was born April 15, 1922 in Waverly Hall, GA. to the late John Williams and Laura Hollis. She was a member of New Providence Baptist Church since 1945. In 2015 Sarah moved from Columbus to Romulus, MI. because of her health. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 62 years, Ernest Cook, four brothers and two sisters. Mrs. Cook leaves to cherish her precious memories, three daughters, Alma Tate, Flint, MI., Mary Whitaker , Romulus, MI. and Ernestine Cook, Detroit, MI.; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709 Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary