Sarah Weaver
Jackson
October 5, 1950-
February 3, 2020
Ellerslie, GA- Sarah Weaver Jackson, 69 of Ellerslie, GA passed away, Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, GA.
Mrs. Jackson was born October 5, 1950 in Sylvester, GA the daughter of H. F. and Frances Weaver. She graduated Harris County High School and was a homemaker most of her life. She loved to babysit and had many special babies that she kept over the years. Mrs. Jackson loved to cook, craft, garden and spend time with her family and friends. She was a member of the New Vision Christian Ministries in Waverly Hall, GA. She was a faithful servant and loved her church family dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Ella Weaver and Mary Begley.
She is survived by her husband Albert Jackson of Ellerslie, GA; daughter Pam Sheffield and her granddaughter Abigail Sheffield both of Cataula, GA; special God daughter Heather (Mikey) Burt and God grandchildren Bowen Hester and Tenley Pippin all of Smith Station, AL; sister Norma Brooks of Pine Mountain, GA; brothers Jerry Weaver of Ellerslie, GA; Terry Weaver of Columbus, GA; Bobby (Pat) Weaver of Ellerslie, Tommy Weaver of West Point, GA; Allen Weaver of Tifton, GA, many nieces and nephews and other extended family and friends.
Memorial services for Mrs. Jackson will be held 2:00 pm Friday, February 21, 2020 at New Vision Christian Ministries in Waverly Hall, GA with Pastor Glenn Presley officiating the service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In Lieu of flowers contributions may be given in memory of Mrs. Jackson to the New Vision Christian Ministries 8132 Georgia Highway 85 Waverly Hall, GA 31831.
The family is being assisted by Cox Funeral Home 240 Walton Street Hamilton, GA 31811. 706-628-5922. The family invites you to sign the online registry at www.coxfh.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 19, 2020