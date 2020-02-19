|
Mrs. Savanna B.
Coats
December 3, 1947-
Saturday, February 15, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Savanna Baskin Coats of Cataula, Georgia transitioned home peacefully Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. She was 72 years of age.
The daughter of Willie L. and Leida Weems Baskin, Mrs. Coats was born in Union Springs, AL and was a 1966 graduate of George Washington Carver High School in Columbus, GA. She received a Bachelor's Degree in Human Resources from Troy State University and was a devout member of the Cusseta Road Church of Christ.
Mrs. Coats served with the Department of the Army, Forces Command for over 47 years, retiring as a Human Resource Director. She was a Charter Member of the former Sojourner Chapter of the American Business Women Association, and is a member Columbus Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 32 years, Command Sergeant Major (Retired) Lonnel Coats; and five siblings, Willie L. Baskin, Jr. (Frazier), Bennie G. Baskin (Shirley), Johnny Baskin, Doris Mitchell and Charles Baskin; brother in law, Isiah Coats, Sr. Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include: her children, Kenneth L. Gray (Cydonna), Alena Shealey and Mary Hockaday-Sims (Kymberley), Lawrence Coats, Ronald Coats, Timothy Coats and Heinz Coats; beloved grandchildren, Kenneth II, Carmen, Christopher, Kayce, Jestin, Shannon, Lonie, Chenoa, Holly, Cassandra and Ronald, Jr.; three brothers, Edward Baskin (Mildred), James Baskin (Yvonne) and Terry Baskin; three sisters, Marianne Dixon (William), Irma Jean Jackson-Cotton (Benjamin) and Charlene Mitchell (Walter); loving in-laws, Ladell Baskin, James Mitchell and Mildred Coats, a host of loving great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Coats will be held Friday, Feb 21, 2020 at 11AM at Cusseta Road Church of Christ, with Minister Elliott C. Glasgow, officiating. Interment will follow at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, Alabama. Visitation begins Thursday at 1:00 PM with an Omega Omega Service at 6 PM at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to Progressive Funeral Home. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.progressivefuneralhome.com
