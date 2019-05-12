Home

Services
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
Calling hours
Monday, May 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
12:00 PM
New Birth Outreach Church
Savannah T. Hall


1936 - 2019
Savannah T. Hall Obituary
Savannah T.
Hall
August 1, 1936-
May 7, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Savannah Delores Hall transitioned peacefully Tuesday at her home. She was 82 years of age.
The daughter of Wiley and JoWillie Dixon Thomas, Mrs. Hall was born in Union Springs, AL where she was a member of St. Paul Methodist Church. She received her Bachelors Degree from Alabama State University and obtained her Masters degree from Georgia State University. She was an educator for 30 years, retiring from the Muscogee County School system. Her final tenure was at South Columbus Elementary School. She was a member of the National Educators Association and prior to her illness, attended New Birth Outreach Church.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Henry, W. Howard and Richard Thomas.
Survivors include: her husband of 61 years, Mr. Raymond Hall, Sr.; a son, Raymond Hall, Jr. (Michelle); a daughter, Deirdre Mahone (Rodney); six grandchildren, David Watts, Martin Hall, Navarro Hall (Ashley), Darin Hall (Anne), Brandon Mahone and Brittany Mahone; two great grandchildren, Mia Hall and Raymond N. Hall III; one brother, Wiley Thomas, Jr. (Althea); three sisters, Thelma Bishop, Mildred Davis (Johnny) and Dorlesta Thomas; loving in-laws, Gwen Franklin and Richard Hall; her caregiver, Sharon Hardy; a host of other relatives and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Hall will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 12 noon at New Birth Outreach Church with Pastor Carlos Coleman officiating. The interment will follow in Evergreen Memory Park. Visitation will begin Monday at 1:00 p.m. with a Family Hour from 5 til 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Floral contributions are welcomed, but a donation to the will also be lovingly appreciated in Mrs. Savannah Hall's memory. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 12, 2019
