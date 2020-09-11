Mr. Scotty Duane
Gray
June 6, 1965-
September 8, 2020
Archdale, NC.- Mr. Scotty Duane Gray, 55, resident of Archdale, died September 8, 2020 at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center.
He was born June 6, 1965 in Columbus, GA, and had been a resident of the Archdale area twenty one years. He was a graduate of John Wesley Bible College with a degree in biblical studies and was a member of Hope Baptist Church. He also was a retired disabled U.S. Army veteran having served over twenty years.
Surviving is his father, James Wendell Gray Sr. of Salem, Alabama; his seven children, Jessica, Stacy, Ashley, Amber, Tiffany, Tommy, and Emily; a sister, Lori Collins (Charles) of Boaz, Alabama; three brothers, Donald L. Baird (Candice) of Port St. Joe, Florida, Brian K. Baird (Darlene) of Phenix City, Alabama, and Jay W. Gray Jr. (Terrie) of Moreland, Georgia; and seven grandchildren, Brookelynne, Brieanna, Jonathan, Miranda, Taryn, Allanna, and Zachary.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Williams.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with Rev. Steve McSwain and Rev. Kenny Greenway officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 2:15-3:45 p.m.
Thursday at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be held on Monday at the National Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Wounded Warriors
Project, P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com
.