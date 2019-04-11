Home

POWERED BY

Services
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Pinehill Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Seth Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Seth C. Jackson


1985 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Seth C. Jackson Obituary
Seth C.
Jackson
June 7, 1985-
April 6, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Seth Cornelius Jackson transitioned Saturday at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center. He was 33 years of age.
The son of Mrs. Becky Watson Jackson of Columbus and the late Sgt. Eddie L. Jackson, Jr., Seth was born in Ft. Benning, GA and was a 2004 graduate of Jordan High School. He obtained his Associates degree in Music from Chattahoochee Valley Community College, and was the percussionist for Old Mt. Silla Baptist Church in Clayton, AL. , as well as, several churches throughout the community. He was a member of Pine Hill Baptist Church and was employed with the Phenix City/Russell County School system as a substitute teacher.
Surviving his departure with cherished memories, other than his mother, include: a son, Jacoby C. Jackson; a daughter, Danysia R. Jackson; his brother, Ezra L. Jackson; beloved aunts and uncles, Ricardo Bennett (Megan), Findell Watson, Allen Jackson (Sadie), Ronnie Jackson, Edward Jackson and Michael Jackson; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Jackson will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 12 noon at Pinehill Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor J. C. Fryer officiating. The interment will be Monday at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, 2 til 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Progressive Funeral Home
Download Now