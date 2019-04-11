Seth C.

Jackson

June 7, 1985-

April 6, 2019

Columbus, GA- Mr. Seth Cornelius Jackson transitioned Saturday at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center. He was 33 years of age.

The son of Mrs. Becky Watson Jackson of Columbus and the late Sgt. Eddie L. Jackson, Jr., Seth was born in Ft. Benning, GA and was a 2004 graduate of Jordan High School. He obtained his Associates degree in Music from Chattahoochee Valley Community College, and was the percussionist for Old Mt. Silla Baptist Church in Clayton, AL. , as well as, several churches throughout the community. He was a member of Pine Hill Baptist Church and was employed with the Phenix City/Russell County School system as a substitute teacher.

Surviving his departure with cherished memories, other than his mother, include: a son, Jacoby C. Jackson; a daughter, Danysia R. Jackson; his brother, Ezra L. Jackson; beloved aunts and uncles, Ricardo Bennett (Megan), Findell Watson, Allen Jackson (Sadie), Ronnie Jackson, Edward Jackson and Michael Jackson; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

The Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Jackson will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 12 noon at Pinehill Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor J. C. Fryer officiating. The interment will be Monday at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, 2 til 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.