1/1
Sfc Albert (Ret) Deloatch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sfc's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SFC (Ret) Albert
Deloatch
November 24, 1930-
September 20, 2020
Columbus, GA- Sergeant First Class (Retired) Albert Deloatch of Columbus transitioned home Sunday at his residence. He was 89 years of age.
The son of the late William Sr. and Clarine White Deloatch, SFC Deloatch was born in Suffolk, VA. He was a United States Army Veteran who served during the Vietnam War and the Korean Conflict. He retired following 24 years of dedicated service to his country. His civic and social interest included membership with the DAV Chapter 57, AMVET Post 9, American Legion #35, the Kiwanis Club Golden K of Columbus and the 20/30 Club.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Deloatch, Sr and a sister, Dorothy Deloatch. Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include: a son, Anthony Deloatch; his devoted companion and friend, Mrs. Lizzie Robinson; two grandchildren, Antoinette Williams and Diana Deloatch; a great grandchild, Jermon Nelson, Jr, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Funeral Celebration for SFC Albert Deloatch will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at the gravesite at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with Bishop Lorenzo Tucker officiating. The visitation will be Thursday, 1 til 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The service will also be live streamed at www.twitch.tv/wecarelivestream.com. Condolences may be expressed online at progressivefuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved