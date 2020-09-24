SFC (Ret) Albert
Deloatch
November 24, 1930-
September 20, 2020
Columbus, GA- Sergeant First Class (Retired) Albert Deloatch of Columbus transitioned home Sunday at his residence. He was 89 years of age.
The son of the late William Sr. and Clarine White Deloatch, SFC Deloatch was born in Suffolk, VA. He was a United States Army Veteran who served during the Vietnam War and the Korean Conflict. He retired following 24 years of dedicated service to his country. His civic and social interest included membership with the DAV Chapter 57, AMVET Post 9, American Legion #35, the Kiwanis Club Golden K of Columbus and the 20/30 Club.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Deloatch, Sr and a sister, Dorothy Deloatch. Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include: a son, Anthony Deloatch; his devoted companion and friend, Mrs. Lizzie Robinson; two grandchildren, Antoinette Williams and Diana Deloatch; a great grandchild, Jermon Nelson, Jr, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Funeral Celebration for SFC Albert Deloatch will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at the gravesite at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with Bishop Lorenzo Tucker officiating. The visitation will be Thursday, 1 til 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The service will also be live streamed at www.twitch.tv/wecarelivestream.com
. Condolences may be expressed online at progressivefuneralhome.com
