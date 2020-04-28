|
SFC, (RET.) Billie B.
Mills
2/23/1938-
4/24/2020
Columbus, GA- SFC (Ret.) Billie B. Mills, a beloved husband, father, great-grandfather and brother. He made his final transition from life here on earth to an eternal life on April 24, 2020, Columbus, Georgia. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, a memorial service , with full military honors will be held at a later date, as soon as the public health crisis subsides.
The son of the late Eddie Mills and Eva Johns. He was born in Stewart County, Georgia on February 23, 1938. He was joined in Holy Matrimony to Chil Pun Lee. Together, they shared 58 beautiful years. Their loved was blessed with two children. Mr. Mills was also preceded in death by his siblings, (sisters) Ruthie Lundy, Ann Loise Mclester, (brothers), Henry Lee Mills, Eddie D. Mills, and Elzie Porter. He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law brother-in-law Chong Sik Yi of Columbus, Georgia.
Mr. Mills was a retired Vietnam Veteran of the Army, and Civil Service Engineer for Fort Benning, Georgia. He was a member of Korean Presbyterian Church.
Surviving his departure with cherished memories, are: his loving and devoted wife, Mrs. Chil Pun Mills of Columbus, Georgia, one son, Tony (Angela) Mills, one granddaughter , Maria Mills and one grandson Brandon Mills all of Columbus, Georgia, one sister Willie Kate Evans of Cusseta, Georgia, a sister-in-law Yon Ok (Bruce) Wiley of Columbus, Georgia, sister-in-law Chong Yi of Columbus, Georgia, two great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends to include a "special" nephew: Chun Yi.
A precious one from us is gone, A voice we loved is stilled,
A place is vacant in our hearts which will never can be filled,
And the golden gates stand open, God knew you needed rest,
His garden must be beautiful for God only takes the best.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
The family of Billie B. Mills wishes to express our heart felt love and appreciation to all who have given their time, and prayers in the time of sorrow, and to those who will continue to give love and support to us in the days to come. Your calls, visits, cards, flowers, prayers, and all acts of kindness will always be remembered. May God bless each of you.
