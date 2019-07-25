Home

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church
Phenix City, GA
Sfc Bobby (Ret) Stallings


1944 - 2019
Sfc Bobby (Ret) Stallings Obituary
SFC (Ret) Bobby
Stallings
July 27, 1944-
July 20, 2019
Phenix City, AL- SFC (Ret) Bobby Stallings, 74, of Phenix City, AL died Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Atlanta, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Friday, July 26, 2019 at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Rev. Steven Garrett, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Stallings was born July 27, 1944 in Seale, AL to the late Frank Johnson and the late Lula B. Howard. He served in the U.S. Army, completing two tours in Vietnam and retired after 23 years of service.
Survivors include his wife Edith Stallings; son, Undrea Stallings; daughter, Yolanda Ferguson; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 25, 2019
