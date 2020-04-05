|
SFC (Ret) Cecil
M. Harmon, Jr.
September 10, 1931-
April 1, 2020
Columbus, GA- SFC (Ret) Cecil M. Harmon, Jr. entered eternal rest on April 1, 2020 at the age of 88. Mr. Harmon was born in Tip Top, VA on September 10, 1931, to the late Sarah Harmon Watson and Cecil M. Harmon, Sr. He spent the last 50 years of his life in Columbus upon retiring from the U.S. Army after 21 years of dutiful service to his country.
He was the beloved husband of his high school sweetheart, Betty Loujean Dickerson, until her death in 1979. They were blessed with five daughters and two sons. He later married Cleopatra Stephens and was married to her for over 30 years until her in death in 2015.
Mr. Harmon enlisted in the Army in 1950 and was a decorated veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars. After his retirement, he worked tirelessly on behalf of veterans as a Service Officer with the local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans. He was also a member of New Providence Baptist Church where he served faithfully as a deacon and sung in the choir until his health began failing him.
Survivors include his children: Vondelere Comer of Glen Burnie, MD; Sandra Petit of Cameron, NC; Brenda Stith of Lilburn, GA; Kenneth Harmon (Carla) of Columbus, GA; and Patricia Williams of Columbus, GA. He was preceded in death by two of his children, Cecil Harmon and Deborah Wright.
He also leaves to cherish his memory 12 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 3 great, great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends, including those he made while residing at Morningside of Columbus the last four years.
The family would also like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the staff at Morningside of Columbus and Kindred Hospice for their loving care and support.
In keeping with the efforts to ensure the safety and health of our community during this time, the family will announce plans for a public memorial service a a later date.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 5, 2020