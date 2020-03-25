|
|
SFC (Ret) Charlie Nelson
Craft
March 19, 1931-
March 22, 2020
Columbus, GA- SFC (Ret) Charlie Nelson Craft, age 89, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Sunday March 22, 2020. A visitation for family & friends for Charlie will be held Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Striffler-Hamby, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA 361907. Unfortunately, Striffler-Hamby has been restricted to a maximum of 10 persons that can gather in a room. A graveside celebration of Charlie's life and burial will occur Friday, March 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Fort Benning's Main Post Cemetery, Custer Rd. Main Post also has restricted guest to only 10 people.
Charlie was born March 19, 1931 in Weathersby, Mississippi. Growing up he dreamed of being an ARMY Ranger. After joining the Army at a very young age and finished high school. He soon found himself living his dream. Charlie lived the Rangers. He served in Viet Nam before retiring and still remained close to the Rangers through The World Wide Army Rangers, V.F.W., D.A.V., and the I.O.F. Organization. He was very supportive of his family. Charlie was friendly, kindhearted and easy going. He enjoyed watching old cowboy movies, wood working and playing with the grandchildren. Charlie will always be remembered as a Kind Hearted good Soldier that was always smiling.
Charlie was preceded in death by; his first wife Marianne Craft; son Billy Craft; sisters Ollie Kennedy and Elcina Gates and brother Harrison Craft. He is survived by: wife, Olga Kelly-Craft; sons, Gordon Craft and Jeffery Craft; sister, Bunny Mathews; Stepson Gene Kelly and stepdaughter Kristine Kelly; nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends to cherish his memories
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Craft family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 25, 2020