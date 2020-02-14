|
|
SFC (Ret.) Eldridge
P. Deloney
July 21, 1921-
February 8, 2020
Columbus, GA- Ret. SFC Eldridge P. Deloney, 98, passed Saturday, February 8, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 11:00 am at New Providence Baptist Church, 5227 14th Ave, Columbus, GA with Rev. Thaddeus Spencer officiating. Interment will be Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Friday, February 14, 2020 from 1:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. SFC (Ret.) Deloney was born July 21, 1921 to the late Joe Cecil Deloney and Clesia Hickman Deloney in Tollette, AR. He was a faithful member, served as Emeritus Deacon, Trustee, Men Choir and active in Sunday School at New Providence Baptist Church until his health failed. Dea. Deloney loved to travel, celebrated birthdays, anniversaries, quote bible versed and had a great sense humor. He is preceded by his, parents and his wife of 74 years, Willie Mae Deloney. Dea. Deloney leaves to cherish his precious memories, his daughter, Barbara (Booker T. Sr.) Tolbert; 2 grandchildren, Booker T. Tolbert, Jr. and Kenneth L. (Tandrieka) Tolbert; 3 great-grandchildren, Tyseen Tolbert, Hiawatha (Sandra) Brown and Dache (Mikayla) Livermon; 2 great-great grandchildren, Ariah Brown and Adrian Livermon; a host of other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 14, 2020