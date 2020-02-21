Home

Vance-Brooks Funeral Home - Columbus
4048 Macon Rd.
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 323-8152
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vance-Brooks Funeral Home - Columbus
4048 Macon Rd.
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Vance-Brooks Funeral Home - Columbus
4048 Macon Rd.
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map

Sfc Frank M. (Ret.) Cooper


1949 - 2020
Sfc Frank M. (Ret.) Cooper Obituary
SFC (Ret.) Frank M.
Cooper
August 2, 1949-
February 20, 2020
Columbus, GA- SFC (Ret.) Frank M. Cooper, 70, of Columbus, GA passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Columbus Hospice House. A funeral service will be held at Vance Brooks Funeral Home, 4048 Macon Road, Columbus, GA on Sunday, February 23, 2020 beginning at 2 PM with Pulpit Minister Brad Jiles officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home from 5 PM until 7 PM.
Frank was born on August 2, 1949 in Rochester, NY to the late Lavern and Esther Cooper. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, retiring after a successful career of 21 years. Afterwards, he became employed with the Brinks Armored Car Division where he worked for 20 years. Frank was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed by those whose lives he touched.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 47 years, Carolyn A. Cooper; sons, Ronald J. Cooper (Belinda) of Phenix City, AL and Kevin J. Cooper (Marie) of Columbus, GA; three grandchildren: Ethan Cole Cooper, Eva Gillian Cooper, and Ella Grace Cooper; sisters, Lavona Cooper Pentycofe (Roger) and Theresa Cooper Payne, both of New York; brothers, Lavern (Skeeter) Cooper and Jeffary Cooper, both of New York; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the Columbus Hospice House, 7020 Moon Rd, Columbus, GA 31909.
Those so desiring to extend condolences may visit www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
