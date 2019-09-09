|
SFC (Ret) Gordon M.
Voss
June 9, 1927-
September 7, 2019
Phenix City, AL- SFC (Ret) Gordon M. Voss, 92 of Phenix City, AL passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Alexander City, Alabama.
Mr. Voss was born June 9, 1927 in Clark, South Dakota; son of the late Claude and Alta Peterson Voss. He served his country during the Korean and the Vietnam conflicts and then was owner/operator of Jordan City Barber Shop for 20 years.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Edna Voss and wives Wilma Martin Voss, Hellen Henderson Voss, his son, Donald Voss, three sisters and six brothers.
He is survived by his son, David S. Voss and partner, John R. Beck of Phenix City, AL, step-daughter, Barbara Redden of Hotchkiss, CO, step-son, Robert Martin of Dothan, AL and several nieces and nephews. To offer condolences, please visit www.shphenixcity.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019