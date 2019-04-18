|
|
SFC (Ret.) James Cleveland
Crowell
April 5, 1943-
April 15, 2019
Columbus, GA- SFC (Ret.) James Cleveland Crowell, 76, of Columbus, GA died Monday, April 15, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House.
Visitation will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
SFC (Ret.) Crowell was born April 5, 1943 in Washington, D.C. son of the late Robert James Crowell and Blanche Crots Crowell. He retired as Sergeant First Class from the U.S. Army having served in the Vietnam War. SFC (Ret.) Crowell was a heavily decorated veteran receiving 4 Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart along with many other awards and medals.
Survivors include his wife, Doris Crowell of Columbus, GA, daughters, DeDe Thibodeaux of Byron, GA and Jessica Spinks (Anthony) of Columbus, GA, and grandchildren, Nicholas Spinks, Brandon Thibodeaux and Hailee Alexander.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the .
