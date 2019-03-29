|
|
SFC (Ret) John Daniel
Mercer
August 8, 1928-
March 27, 2019
Columbus, GA- SFC (Ret) John Daniel Mercer, 90, of Columbus, GA died Wednesday March 27, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital.
A memorial visitation will be held 2:00-4:00 PM Sunday March 31, 2019 at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA. Following the visitation will be a private ceremony with military honors.
SFC (Ret) John Daniel Mercer was born August 8, 1928 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Lee Ashburn Mercer and Vera Stover Sperling. He was retired from the U.S. Army. He later retired from Kentucky Fried Chicken and then retired from Military Finance with the Civil Service. He was also part of the Masons and Shriners. SFC Mercer was a Team Captain with the Fort Benning Marksmanship Training Unit where served with distinction including several World Record achievements.
Survivors include his wife, Gail Mercer, sons, Mark Mercer (Dana), JayDee Mercer (Renee), Timothy Mercer (Harley), grandchildren, Jason, Casie, Courtney, Joshua, Morgan, Jacob, Carter, great grandchildren, Avery, Quinn, Lillian, Hadley, and Makenley.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Columbus Hospice House, 7020 Moon Rd. Columbus, GA 31909, or St, Jude 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 USA / [email protected]
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 29, 2019