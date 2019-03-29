Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Resources
More Obituaries for Sfc Mercer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sfc John Daniel (Ret) Mercer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sfc John Daniel (Ret) Mercer Obituary
SFC (Ret) John Daniel
Mercer
August 8, 1928-
March 27, 2019
Columbus, GA- SFC (Ret) John Daniel Mercer, 90, of Columbus, GA died Wednesday March 27, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital.
A memorial visitation will be held 2:00-4:00 PM Sunday March 31, 2019 at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA. Following the visitation will be a private ceremony with military honors.
SFC (Ret) John Daniel Mercer was born August 8, 1928 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Lee Ashburn Mercer and Vera Stover Sperling. He was retired from the U.S. Army. He later retired from Kentucky Fried Chicken and then retired from Military Finance with the Civil Service. He was also part of the Masons and Shriners. SFC Mercer was a Team Captain with the Fort Benning Marksmanship Training Unit where served with distinction including several World Record achievements.
Survivors include his wife, Gail Mercer, sons, Mark Mercer (Dana), JayDee Mercer (Renee), Timothy Mercer (Harley), grandchildren, Jason, Casie, Courtney, Joshua, Morgan, Jacob, Carter, great grandchildren, Avery, Quinn, Lillian, Hadley, and Makenley.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Columbus Hospice House, 7020 Moon Rd. Columbus, GA 31909, or St, Jude 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 USA / [email protected]
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now