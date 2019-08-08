Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Phenix City, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sfc Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sfc Johnnie (Ret) Jones Jr.


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sfc Johnnie (Ret) Jones Jr. Obituary
SFC (Ret) Johnnie
Jones, Jr.
June 11, 1949-
August 1, 2019
Columbus, GA- SFC (Ret) Johnnie C. Jones, 70, of Columbus, GA, passed on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Friday, August 9, 2019 at Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Pastor Noble Williams, officiating. Interment will follow in the Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
SFC (Ret) Johnnie C. Jones, Jr. was born June 11, 1949 to the late Johnnie C. Jones, Sr. and the late Bessie Golden Jones. He was a 1967 graduate of South Girard High School, a 1993 retiree from the United States Army and member of Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
His survivors include his wife, Sara Jones; five children, Terrie Crawford (John), Reggie Crawford, Alfonso Jones, Toya Enriquez and Nekida Coran Jones; two sisters, Sarah Lockhart (Johnny) and Clo Isadora Jones Weeks; eight grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sfc's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now