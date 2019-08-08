|
SFC (Ret) Johnnie
Jones, Jr.
June 11, 1949-
August 1, 2019
Columbus, GA- SFC (Ret) Johnnie C. Jones, 70, of Columbus, GA, passed on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Friday, August 9, 2019 at Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Pastor Noble Williams, officiating. Interment will follow in the Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
SFC (Ret) Johnnie C. Jones, Jr. was born June 11, 1949 to the late Johnnie C. Jones, Sr. and the late Bessie Golden Jones. He was a 1967 graduate of South Girard High School, a 1993 retiree from the United States Army and member of Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
His survivors include his wife, Sara Jones; five children, Terrie Crawford (John), Reggie Crawford, Alfonso Jones, Toya Enriquez and Nekida Coran Jones; two sisters, Sarah Lockhart (Johnny) and Clo Isadora Jones Weeks; eight grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 8, 2019