SFC (Ret) Juan D.
Diolosa
February 8, 1929-
December 18, 2019
Columbus, GA- SFC (Ret) Juan D. Diolosa, 90, of Columbus, GA. passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Bob Benko officiating according to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA. Burial will follow at Main Post Cemetery, Fort Benning, GA. A rosary will be said Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary with a visitation and reception to follow.
SFC Diolosa was born in Dumangas, Philippines on February 8, 1929 to the late Jose Bedia and Dolores Diolosa. He served in the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam Era and retired after 30 years of military and civil service. He was a member of the DAV, Knights of Columbus, American Legion, founding member of the Filipino American Association (FAA) and was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church for over 55 years.
Juan was a craftsman in gardening, woodworking, and painting.
He was certified in trade school for refrigeration and upholstery. His hobbies were fishing, playing bingo, photography - you would always see him holding a video camcorder.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years of marriage, Gilda Biboso Diolosa, six daughters, Janet D. Geisler (David) of Virginia, Juanilda B. Diolosa of Columbus, Joy B. Diolosa of Columbus, Joan D. Cramer (Chris) of Pinellas Park, FL, Jewel D. Diolosa of Columbus, and Ginger D. Steele (Michael) of Columbus, grandson Gherrod Anthony Diolosa, 10 additional grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 20, 2019