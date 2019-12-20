Home

POWERED BY

Services
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Rosary
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sfc Diolosa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sfc Juan D. (Ret) Diolosa


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sfc Juan D. (Ret) Diolosa Obituary
SFC (Ret) Juan D.
Diolosa
February 8, 1929-
December 18, 2019
Columbus, GA- SFC (Ret) Juan D. Diolosa, 90, of Columbus, GA. passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Bob Benko officiating according to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA. Burial will follow at Main Post Cemetery, Fort Benning, GA. A rosary will be said Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary with a visitation and reception to follow.
SFC Diolosa was born in Dumangas, Philippines on February 8, 1929 to the late Jose Bedia and Dolores Diolosa. He served in the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam Era and retired after 30 years of military and civil service. He was a member of the DAV, Knights of Columbus, American Legion, founding member of the Filipino American Association (FAA) and was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church for over 55 years.
Juan was a craftsman in gardening, woodworking, and painting.
He was certified in trade school for refrigeration and upholstery. His hobbies were fishing, playing bingo, photography - you would always see him holding a video camcorder.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years of marriage, Gilda Biboso Diolosa, six daughters, Janet D. Geisler (David) of Virginia, Juanilda B. Diolosa of Columbus, Joy B. Diolosa of Columbus, Joan D. Cramer (Chris) of Pinellas Park, FL, Jewel D. Diolosa of Columbus, and Ginger D. Steele (Michael) of Columbus, grandson Gherrod Anthony Diolosa, 10 additional grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the or to the .
Fond memories and condolences may be left for the Diolosa family at www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sfc's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -