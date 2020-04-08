|
SFC (RET) Paul Allen
Ingram
June 23, 1930-
April 3, 2020
Columbus, GA- SFC (Ret) Paul Allen Ingram, 89, of Columbus passed on Friday, April 3, 2020 in Columbus. Graveside service will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Betty Jackson-Sparks will be officiating according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue.
SFC (Ret) Paul Allen Ingram was born on June 23, 1930 to the late James Ingram and Hazel Allen Ingram. He graduated from Adkin High School, Kinston, NC and received an Associates Degree from Columbus Technical College. Mr. Ingram was a member of Lewis Hayden Lodge #6 PHA and Holsey Chapel CME Church. SFC Ingram proudly served his country in the United States Army where he retired with the following accommodations: National Defense Service Medal, Air Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal and 1st OFC.
Survivors include two daughters, Pauline I. Johnson, Columbus and Leslie Ann Ingram, San Antonio, TX and four grandchildren, Angel Janise Walker, Lakisha Ingram, Dennis Ray Ingram and Marcus Allen Smith, his furry companion, Maxwell and many other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 8, 2020