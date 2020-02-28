Home

McMullen Funeral Home
3874 GENTIAN BLVD
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Sfc Ret. Alfredo "Fred" Tongson


1941 - 2020
Sfc Ret. Alfredo "Fred" Tongson Obituary
SFC Ret. Alfredo "Fred"
Tongson
January 03, 1941-
February 24, 2020
Columbus, Ga.- SFC Ret. Alfredo "Fred" Lomboy Tongson 79, of Columbus, Ga. died Monday, February 24, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, March 01, 2020 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home with Rev. Father Paul Pantiru officiating. Interment with Military Honors will be held in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. The family will receive friends 3:00 to 5:00 PM Sunday, March 01, 2020 at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory.
Mr. Tongson was born January 03, 1941 in the Phillippines son of the late Jose and Eusebia Lomboy Tongson. He retired as a SFC with the U.S. Army and loved to hunt and fish. Fred enjoyed spending time with his family and watching tennis, golf and gardening with his wife. He also enjoyed working in his woodshop fixing fishing and hunting equipment.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Gloria Tongson of Columbus, Ga., daughter, Shelia Turner (Chris) of Midland, Ga., son, Rick Tongson (Trisha) of Columbus, Ga., brothers and sisters, Rod Thompson (Estrella) of Columbus, Ga., Teresa Tongson of Sacramento, CA., Josephine Terry of Elk Grove, CA., grandchildren, Mikey, Alex, Jude Tongson and Hayden Turner.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 28, 2020
