SFC Retired James Howard
Eaves
October 2, 1932-
December 25, 2019
Fortson, Georgia- SFC Ret. James Howard Eaves transitioned his life on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Columbus Specialty Hospital in Col, GA. Funeral services will be Thursday, January 2, 2019 1:00 pm at Prospect AMEC, 77 Goat Rock Road, Fortson, GA with Pastor Willie Barber Jr., officiating, with Full Military Honors. Interment will follow in church cemetery according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Col, GA. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 1, 2019 from 2:00 until 5:00 pm at the funeral home. SFC Ret. Eaves was born to Arzana Bunch-Eaves and Howard Franklin Eaves on October 2, 1932 in Spiro, Oklahoma. He received his education in the public schools of Wichita, Kansas and Poteau and Spiro, Oklahoma. SFC Ret. Eaves served 20 years in the U. S. Army and afterwards made his home in Fortson, GA. He was an avid historian, loved to travel, read and take pictures. SFC Ret. Eaves was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Armatine Hardaway-Eaves; 2 sisters and 2 brothers. He leaves to cherish his precious memories to his 2 children Doris L. Webster of Omaha, NE and Elijah Eaves of Fortson, GA; 6 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 1 aunt, Cora Eaves-Shaw; and a host of nieces and nephews. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 31, 2019