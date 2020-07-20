1/1
Sfc Retired Major Lee Collins
1948 - 2020
SFC Retired Major Lee
Collins
January 12, 1948-
July 13, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- SFC Ret. Major Lee Collins, 72 passed Mon, July 13, 2020 at Piedmont Northside Hospital. Graveside services will be held Tues, July 21, 2020 12:30 pm at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery 553 AL-165, Ft. Mitchell, AL with the Rev. Dr. Roy George Plummer, officiating according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Rd, Col, GA. Visitation will be Mon, July 20, 2020 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm. SFC Ret. Collins was born Jan 12, 1948 to the late Lawrence and Lena Collins in Oklahoma City, OK. He was educated through the schools in Pauls Valley, OK and retired from U. S. Army after 24 years with 1 tour in Vietnam and 2 tours in Germany. SFC Ret. Major Lee Collins worked for the Dept. of Corrections at Jack T. Rutledge for 18 years after retiring from the army. He attended Langston Univ., became a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., a member of Free & Accepted Mason and the American Legion Post 333. SFC Ret. Major Lee Collins met the love of his life, Emma Marie Edwards, his kitten, and together they raised 2 sons, Derrick and Michael. He loved traveling and spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, George & Lena Miles and Lawrence Collins. SFC Ret. Major Lee Collins leaves to cherish his precious memories his wife, Marie Collins; children, Derrick (Yolanda) Collins, Michael (Angel) Collins and Charles Clarke; siblings, Shelia Vick, Frank (Elisa) Collins and Daniel McDowell; grandchildren, Michael Collins and Amaya Collins; sister-in-law, Coralene Wilson; brother-in-law, David (Petra) Wilson and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com Phone: (762) 524-7709



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
JUL
21
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
